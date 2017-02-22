PRCC baseball team schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Score
|2/17
|Southeastern (Iowa)
|N/A
|L 3-4, L 3-4
|2/21
|Marion Military
|12 p.m.
|N/A
|2/24
|Dyersburg
|N/A
|L 3-11, L 2-5
|3/3
|Pensacola State
|1 p.m.
|W 10-2
|3/7
|Delgado
|7 p.m.
|W 21-11, W 6-4
|3/11
|Delgado
|1 p.m.
|W 6-5, L 5-1
|3/14
|Spoon River
|4 p.m.
|W 7-0
|3/18
|Northwest Mississippi
|2 p.m.
|W 11-1
|3/22
|Baton Rouge
|3 p.m.
|W 11-10. W 13-12
|3/25
|Northeast Mississippi
|2 p.m.
|3/28
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|3 p.m.
|W 8-7, 9-4
|4/1
|Itawamba
|2 p.m.
|4/5
|East Central
|3 p.m.
|W 5-2
|4/8
|Meridian
|2 p.m.
|4/11
|Southwest Mississippi
|3 p.m.
|4/14
|Mississippi Delta
|1 p.m.
|4/19
|Hinds
|3 p.m.
|4/22
|East Mississippi
|2 p.m.
|4/25
|Jones County
|4 p.m.
|4/29
|Holmes
|2 p.m.
|5/3
|Copiah-Lincoln
|3 p.m.
|5/6
|Coahoma
|2 p.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
