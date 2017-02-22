PRCC baseball team schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC baseball team schedule

Date Opponent Time Score
2/17 Southeastern (Iowa) N/A L 3-4, L 3-4
2/21 Marion Military 12 p.m. N/A
2/24 Dyersburg N/A L 3-11, L 2-5
3/3 Pensacola State 1 p.m. W 10-2
3/7 Delgado 7 p.m. W 21-11, W 6-4
3/11 Delgado 1 p.m. W 6-5, L 5-1 
3/14 Spoon River 4 p.m. W 7-0
3/18 Northwest Mississippi 2 p.m.  W 11-1
3/22 Baton Rouge 3 p.m. W 11-10. W 13-12
3/25 Northeast Mississippi 2 p.m.
3/28 Mississippi Gulf Coast 3 p.m. W 8-7, 9-4
4/1 Itawamba 2 p.m.
4/5 East Central 3 p.m. W 5-2
4/8 Meridian 2 p.m.
4/11 Southwest Mississippi 3 p.m.
4/14 Mississippi Delta 1 p.m.
4/19 Hinds  3 p.m.
4/22 East Mississippi 2 p.m.
4/25 Jones County 4 p.m.
4/29 Holmes 2 p.m.
5/3 Copiah-Lincoln 3 p.m.
5/6 Coahoma 2 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly