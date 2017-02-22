JCJC baseball team schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC baseball team schedule

Date Opponent Time Score
2/10 Southwest Tennessee N/A W 6-2
2/10 Southwest Tennessee N/A W 8-3
2/14 Jefferson Davis CC N/A W 8-1
2/14 Jefferson Davis CC N/A W 12-2
2/18 Mineral Area College N/A W 6-4
2/18 Mineral Area College N/A W 10-3
2/22 Baton Rouge CC N/A W 4-2
2/22 Baton Rouge CC N/A W 7-4
2/24 Kaskaskia College N/A W 8-3
2/24 Kaskaskia College N/A W 4-3
2/28 Meridian College N/A W 12-4
2/28 Baton Rouge CC N/A W 4-3
3/3 Illinois Central 2 p.m W 5-4
3/3 Illinois Central 5:30 p.m. W 5-4
3/6 Millsaps College 4 p.m. W 9-1
3/6 Millsaps College 6:30 p.m. W 23-0
3/10 Spring Hill College 3 p.m. W 11-1
3/10 Spring Hill College 5:30 p.m.  W 4-1
3/18 East Mississippi 2 p.m. W 8-5
3/18 East Mississippi  4:30 p.m. W 3-1
3/22 Hinds 3 p.m. W 9-0
3/22 Hinds 5:30 p.m. W 9-1
3/24 Northwest 2 p.m. L 11-1
3/24 Northwest 4:30 p.m. W 14-2
3/28 East Central  3 p.m. W 7-4
3/28 East Central  5:30 p.m. W 11-6
4/1 Northeast  1 p.m. W 13-1
4/1 Northeast 3:30 p.m. W 15-2
4/5 Southwest 3 p.m. W 13-1
4/5 Southwest  5:30 p.m. W 17-3
4/8 Itawamba  2 p.m. W 12-7
4/8 Itawamba 4:30 p.m. W 10-0
4/11 Copiah-Lincoln 3 p.m. W 16-6
4/11 Copiah Lincoln  5:30 p.m. W 3-0
4/19 Mississippi Gulf Coast 3 p.m.
4/19 Mississippi Gulf Coast 5:30 p.m. 
4/22 Mississippi Delta 1 p.m.
4/22 Mississippi Delta 3:30 p.m. 
4/25 Pearl River 4 p.m.
4/25 Pearl River 6:30 p.m. 
4/29 Coahoma 2 p.m. 
4/29 Coahoma 4:30 p.m. 
5/3 Holmes 3 p.m. 
5/3 Holmes 5:30 p.m. 
5/6 Meridian 2 p.m. 
5/6 Meridian 4:30 p.m. 

