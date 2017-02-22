JCJC baseball team schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Score
|2/10
|Southwest Tennessee
|N/A
|W 6-2
|2/10
|Southwest Tennessee
|N/A
|W 8-3
|2/14
|Jefferson Davis CC
|N/A
|W 8-1
|2/14
|Jefferson Davis CC
|N/A
|W 12-2
|2/18
|Mineral Area College
|N/A
|W 6-4
|2/18
|Mineral Area College
|N/A
|W 10-3
|2/22
|Baton Rouge CC
|N/A
|W 4-2
|2/22
|Baton Rouge CC
|N/A
|W 7-4
|2/24
|Kaskaskia College
|N/A
|W 8-3
|2/24
|Kaskaskia College
|N/A
|W 4-3
|2/28
|Meridian College
|N/A
|W 12-4
|2/28
|Baton Rouge CC
|N/A
|W 4-3
|3/3
|Illinois Central
|2 p.m
|W 5-4
|3/3
|Illinois Central
|5:30 p.m.
|W 5-4
|3/6
|Millsaps College
|4 p.m.
|W 9-1
|3/6
|Millsaps College
|6:30 p.m.
|W 23-0
|3/10
|Spring Hill College
|3 p.m.
|W 11-1
|3/10
|Spring Hill College
|5:30 p.m.
|W 4-1
|3/18
|East Mississippi
|2 p.m.
|W 8-5
|3/18
|East Mississippi
|4:30 p.m.
|W 3-1
|3/22
|Hinds
|3 p.m.
|W 9-0
|3/22
|Hinds
|5:30 p.m.
|W 9-1
|3/24
|Northwest
|2 p.m.
|L 11-1
|3/24
|Northwest
|4:30 p.m.
|W 14-2
|3/28
|East Central
|3 p.m.
|W 7-4
|3/28
|East Central
|5:30 p.m.
|W 11-6
|4/1
|Northeast
|1 p.m.
|W 13-1
|4/1
|Northeast
|3:30 p.m.
|W 15-2
|4/5
|Southwest
|3 p.m.
|W 13-1
|4/5
|Southwest
|5:30 p.m.
|W 17-3
|4/8
|Itawamba
|2 p.m.
|W 12-7
|4/8
|Itawamba
|4:30 p.m.
|W 10-0
|4/11
|Copiah-Lincoln
|3 p.m.
|W 16-6
|4/11
|Copiah Lincoln
|5:30 p.m.
|W 3-0
|4/19
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|3 p.m.
|4/19
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|5:30 p.m.
|4/22
|Mississippi Delta
|1 p.m.
|4/22
|Mississippi Delta
|3:30 p.m.
|4/25
|Pearl River
|4 p.m.
|4/25
|Pearl River
|6:30 p.m.
|4/29
|Coahoma
|2 p.m.
|4/29
|Coahoma
|4:30 p.m.
|5/3
|Holmes
|3 p.m.
|5/3
|Holmes
|5:30 p.m.
|5/6
|Meridian
|2 p.m.
|5/6
|Meridian
|4:30 p.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>