USM baseball team schedule

Date Opponent Time Score
2/17 Northeastern N/A W 9-4
2/18 Northeastern N/A W 14-1
2/19 Northeastern N/A W 8-7
2/22 Alabama N/A L 12-5
2/24 Evansville N/A W 14-10
2/25 Evansville N/A W 9-2
2/26 Evansville N/A W 18-2
3/1 Tulane N/A W 2-1
3/3 UL-Lafayette 6 p.m L 3-1
3/4 UL-Lafayette 2 p.m. L 5-4
3/5 UL-Lafayette 1 p.m. W 15-11
3/7 New Orleans 6:30 p.m. W 6-0
3/10 Xavier 6 p.m. L 2-0
3/11 Xavier 2 p.m. W 2-0
3/12 Xavier 11 a.m. W 10-0
3/14 Columbia 6 p.m. W 4-3
3/15 Columbia 6 p.m. W 20-5
3/17 Louisiana Tech 6 p.m. W 5-2
3/18 Louisiana Tech 2 p.m. W 13-9
3/19 Louisiana Tech 1 p.m. W 8-5
3/21 Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. W 7-5
3/24 Marshall 6 p.m. W 5-3, L 8-7
3/26 Marshall 11 a.m.  W 13-3
3/28 South Alabama 6 p.m. W 4-2
3/29 New Orleans 6 p.m. W 8-4
3/31 Western Kentucky 5 p.m. W 6-1
4/1 Western Kentucky 1 p.m. W 5-0
4/2 Western Kentucky 1 p.m. W 13-1
4/4 Ole Miss 6:30 p.m. L 6-5
4/7 Florida International 6 p.m. W 15-4
4/8 Florida International 2 p.m. W 5-1
4/9 Florida International 12 p.m. L 10-4
4/11 Ole Miss 7 p.m. L 6-2
4/14 Rice 6:30 p.m.
4/15 Rice 2 p.m.
4/16 Rice 1 p.m.
4/18 Nicholls State 7:05 p.m.
4/19 Tulane 6:30 p.m. 
4/21 Old Dominion 6 p.m.
4/22 Old Dominion 4 p.m.
4/23 Old Dominion 10:30 a.m. 
4/25 South Alabama 6:30 p.m.
4/28 Middle Tennessee State 6 p.m.
4/29 Middle Tennessee State 4 p.m.
4/30 Middle Tennessee State  1 p.m. 
5/5 Florida Atlantic 6 p.m.
5/6 Florida Atlantic 2 p.m.
5/7  Florida Atlantic 1 p.m.
5/12 UAB 6 p.m.
5/13 UAB 2 p.m.
5/14 UAB 1 p.m. 
5/16 Southeastern Louisiana  7:05 p.m.
5/18  UTSA 6 p.m.
5/19 UTSA 6 p.m.
5/20 UTSA 11:30 a.m. 

