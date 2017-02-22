USM baseball team schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Score
|2/17
|Northeastern
|N/A
|W 9-4
|2/18
|Northeastern
|N/A
|W 14-1
|2/19
|Northeastern
|N/A
|W 8-7
|2/22
|Alabama
|N/A
|L 12-5
|2/24
|Evansville
|N/A
|W 14-10
|2/25
|Evansville
|N/A
|W 9-2
|2/26
|Evansville
|N/A
|W 18-2
|3/1
|Tulane
|N/A
|W 2-1
|3/3
|UL-Lafayette
|6 p.m
|L 3-1
|3/4
|UL-Lafayette
|2 p.m.
|L 5-4
|3/5
|UL-Lafayette
|1 p.m.
|W 15-11
|3/7
|New Orleans
|6:30 p.m.
|W 6-0
|3/10
|Xavier
|6 p.m.
|L 2-0
|3/11
|Xavier
|2 p.m.
|W 2-0
|3/12
|Xavier
|11 a.m.
|W 10-0
|3/14
|Columbia
|6 p.m.
|W 4-3
|3/15
|Columbia
|6 p.m.
|W 20-5
|3/17
|Louisiana Tech
|6 p.m.
|W 5-2
|3/18
|Louisiana Tech
|2 p.m.
|W 13-9
|3/19
|Louisiana Tech
|1 p.m.
|W 8-5
|3/21
|Mississippi State
|6:30 p.m.
|W 7-5
|3/24
|Marshall
|6 p.m.
|W 5-3, L 8-7
|3/26
|Marshall
|11 a.m.
|W 13-3
|3/28
|South Alabama
|6 p.m.
|W 4-2
|3/29
|New Orleans
|6 p.m.
|W 8-4
|3/31
|Western Kentucky
|5 p.m.
|W 6-1
|4/1
|Western Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|W 5-0
|4/2
|Western Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|W 13-1
|4/4
|Ole Miss
|6:30 p.m.
|L 6-5
|4/7
|Florida International
|6 p.m.
|W 15-4
|4/8
|Florida International
|2 p.m.
|W 5-1
|4/9
|Florida International
|12 p.m.
|L 10-4
|4/11
|Ole Miss
|7 p.m.
|L 6-2
|4/14
|Rice
|6:30 p.m.
|4/15
|Rice
|2 p.m.
|4/16
|Rice
|1 p.m.
|4/18
|Nicholls State
|7:05 p.m.
|4/19
|Tulane
|6:30 p.m.
|4/21
|Old Dominion
|6 p.m.
|4/22
|Old Dominion
|4 p.m.
|4/23
|Old Dominion
|10:30 a.m.
|4/25
|South Alabama
|6:30 p.m.
|4/28
|Middle Tennessee State
|6 p.m.
|4/29
|Middle Tennessee State
|4 p.m.
|4/30
|Middle Tennessee State
|1 p.m.
|5/5
|Florida Atlantic
|6 p.m.
|5/6
|Florida Atlantic
|2 p.m.
|5/7
|Florida Atlantic
|1 p.m.
|5/12
|UAB
|6 p.m.
|5/13
|UAB
|2 p.m.
|5/14
|UAB
|1 p.m.
|5/16
|Southeastern Louisiana
|7:05 p.m.
|5/18
|UTSA
|6 p.m.
|5/19
|UTSA
|6 p.m.
|5/20
|UTSA
|11:30 a.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
