Mississippi State baseball schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Scores
|2/17
|Texas Tech
|N/A
|L 2-5
|2/18
|Western Illinois
|N/A
|W 8-2
|2/19
|Western Illinois
|N/A
|W 10-9
|2/19
|Texas Tech
|N/A
|W 8-5
|2/21
|Morehead State
|N/A
|L 8-13
|2/24
|Indiana State
|N/A
|W 11-6
|2/25
|Marist
|N/A
|W 12-4
|2/25
|Indiana State
|N/A
|W 9-1
|2/26
|Marist
|N/A
|L 8-9
|3/3
|Oregon
|8 p.m.
|L 0-1
|3/4
|Oregon
|4 p.m.
|W 5-4
|3/5
|Oregon
|2 p.m.
|L 5-6
|3/7
|Louisiana Tech
|6:30 p.m.
|L 3-2
|3/10
|South Alabama
|6:30 p.m.
|W 2-0
|3/11
|South Alabama
|4 p.m.
|W 8-6
|3/12
|Columbia
|2 p.m.
|W 5-4
|3/14
|UAPB
|6:30 p.m.
|W 11-8
|3/17
|Arkansas
|6 p.m.
|L 1-3
|3/18
|Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|L 4-5
|3/19
|Arkansas
|1 p.m.
|L 1-6
|3/21
|Southern Miss
|6:30 p.m.
|L 7-5
|3/24
|Tennessee
|6:30 p.m.
|W 5-4
|3/25
|Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|W 14-4
|3/26
|Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
|W 7-4
|3/28
|Memphis
|6:30 p.m.
|W 8-3
|3/30
|Ole Miss
|7 p.m.
|W 4-3
|3/31
|Ole Miss
|6 p.m.
|W 5-3
|4/1
|Ole Miss
|1:30 p.m.
|W 2-1
|4/4
|FIU
|6:30 p.m.
|L 8-3
|4/5
|FIU
|6:30 p.m.
|W 9-7
|4/7
|Kentucky
|6 p.m.
|L 2-5
|4/8
|Kentucky
|6 p.m.
|W 10-6
|4/9
|Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|W 10-6
|4/11
|Mississippi Valley State
|6:30 p.m.
|W 5-0
|4/14
|South Carolina
|6 p.m.
|4/15
|South Carolina
|3 p.m.
|4/16
|South Carolina
|3 p.m.
|4/18
|South Alabama
|6:30 p.m.
|4/20
|Alabama
|6 p.m.
|4/21
|Alabama
|6:30 p.m.
|4/22
|Alabama
|2 p.m.
|4/25
|Ole Miss
|6:30 p.m.
|4/28
|Auburn
|6:30 p.m.
|4/29
|Auburn
|7 p.m.
|4/30
|Auburn
|12 p.m.
|5/4
|Texas A&M
|6:30 p.m.
|5/5
|Texas A&M
|1 p.m.
|5/6
|Texas A&M
|1 p.m.
|5/12
|Georgia
|6 p.m.
|5/13
|Georgia
|3 p.m.
|5/14
|Georgia
|12 p.m.
|5/16
|Troy
|6:30 p.m.
|5/18
|LSU
|6:30 p.m.
|5/19
|LSU
|6:30 p.m.
|5/20
|LSU
|3:30 p.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
