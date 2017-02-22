Mississippi State baseball schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi State baseball schedule

Date Opponent Time Scores
2/17 Texas Tech N/A L 2-5
2/18 Western Illinois N/A W 8-2
2/19  Western Illinois N/A W 10-9
2/19 Texas Tech N/A W 8-5
2/21 Morehead State N/A L 8-13
2/24 Indiana State N/A W 11-6
2/25 Marist N/A W 12-4
2/25 Indiana State N/A W 9-1
2/26 Marist N/A L 8-9
3/3 Oregon 8 p.m. L 0-1
3/4 Oregon 4 p.m. W 5-4
3/5 Oregon 2 p.m. L 5-6
3/7 Louisiana Tech 6:30 p.m. L 3-2
3/10 South Alabama 6:30 p.m. W 2-0
3/11 South Alabama 4 p.m. W 8-6
3/12 Columbia 2 p.m.  W 5-4
3/14 UAPB 6:30 p.m. W 11-8
3/17 Arkansas 6 p.m. L 1-3
3/18 Arkansas 7 p.m. L 4-5
3/19 Arkansas 1 p.m. L 1-6
3/21 Southern Miss 6:30 p.m. L 7-5
3/24 Tennessee 6:30 p.m. W 5-4
3/25 Tennessee 2 p.m. W 14-4
3/26 Tennessee 1:30 p.m. W 7-4
3/28 Memphis 6:30 p.m. W 8-3
3/30 Ole Miss 7 p.m. W 4-3
3/31 Ole Miss 6 p.m. W 5-3
4/1 Ole Miss 1:30 p.m.  W 2-1
4/4 FIU 6:30 p.m. L 8-3
4/5 FIU 6:30 p.m. W 9-7
4/7 Kentucky 6 p.m. L 2-5
4/8 Kentucky 6 p.m. W 10-6
4/9 Kentucky 1 p.m. W 10-6
4/11 Mississippi Valley State 6:30 p.m. W 5-0
4/14 South Carolina 6 p.m. 
4/15 South Carolina 3 p.m.
4/16 South Carolina 3 p.m. 
4/18 South Alabama 6:30 p.m.
4/20 Alabama 6 p.m.
4/21 Alabama 6:30 p.m.
4/22 Alabama 2 p.m.
4/25 Ole Miss 6:30 p.m.
4/28 Auburn 6:30 p.m.
4/29 Auburn 7 p.m.
4/30 Auburn 12 p.m. 
5/4 Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.
5/5 Texas A&M 1 p.m.
5/6 Texas A&M 1 p.m. 
5/12 Georgia 6 p.m.
5/13 Georgia 3 p.m.
5/14 Georgia 12 p.m.
5/16 Troy 6:30 p.m.
5/18 LSU 6:30 p.m.
5/19 LSU 6:30 p.m.
5/20 LSU 3:30 p.m. 

