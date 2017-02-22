Hattiesburg retiree tells story of 'Tuskegee Airmen' through art

Clinard 'Clint' Martin signs a print of one of his paintings at a recent Black History Month event at Pearl River Community College's Forrest County Campus. Photo credit WDAM.

A retired Hattiesburg man has received national acclaim for his creative efforts to honor a group of World War Two heroes.

Clinard 'Clint' Martin has been painting scenes featuring the 'Tuskegee Airmen' for about 20 years.

"I don't paint these paintings to honor myself, I paint them for some guys that I consider my heroes," said Martin.

The 'Tuskegee Airmen' were African-American pilots in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

They flew in a segregated and highly-decorated unit that has been the subject of several books and movies.

Martin has done about 30 paintings related to the group.

Some of them have been exhibited at the Pentagon, the Smithsonian Museum and the National World War Two Museum in New Orleans.

"When you look at some of the places where the art is located, I never dreamed it would be in those places," Martin said.

