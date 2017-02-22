Ole Miss baseball schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Scores
|2/17
|East Carolina
|N/A
|W 5-4
|2/18
|East Carolina
|N/A
|W 3-2
|2/19
|East Carolina
|N/A
|W 8-6
|2/21
|Arkansas State
|N/A
|W 16-4
|2/24
|UNCW
|N/A
|W 7-2
|2/25
|UNCW
|N/A
|W 8-4
|2/26
|UNCW
|N/A
|W 8-6
|2/28
|Memphis
|N/A
|L 9-6
|3/3
|Baylor
|N/A
|L 4-0
|3/4
|Texas Tech
|12 p.m.
|L 5-1
|3/5
|TCU
|1:30 p.m.
|L 5-3
|3/7
|Georgia State
|6:30 p.m.
|W 8-4
|3/8
|Georgia State
|3 p.m.
|L 2-0
|3/10
|Furman
|6:30 p.m.
|W 2-0
|3/11
|Furman
|1:30 p.m.
|W 5-0
|3/12
|Furman
|1:30 p.m.
|W 1-0
|3/14
|Nicholls
|7 p.m.
|W 5-0
|3/17
|Vanderbilt
|7 p.m.
|W 1-0
|3/18
|Vanderbilt
|1:30 p.m.
|L 6-2
|3/19
|Vanderbilt
|3 p.m.
|W 10-8
|3/21
|Memphis
|6:30 p.m.
|L 2-1
|3/24
|Kentucky
|6 p.m.
|W 9-6
|3/25
|Kentucky
|5:30 p.m.
|L 4-2
|3/26
|Kentucky
|11 a.m.
|L 4-1
|3/28
|Little Rock
|11 a.m.
|W 5-4
|3/30
|Mississippi State
|7 p.m.
|L 4-3
|3/31
|Mississippi State
|6 p.m.
|L 5-3
|4/1
|Mississippi State
|1:30 p.m.
|L 2-1
|4/4
|Southern Miss
|6:30 p.m.
|W 6-5
|4/7
|Alabama
|6:30 p.m.
|W 7-2
|4/8
|Alabama
|3 p.m.
|W 5-4
|4/9
|Alabama
|3 p.m.
|W 8-2
|4/11
|Southern Miss
|6:30 p.m.
|W 6-2
|4/13
|LSU
|6:30 p.m.
|4/14
|LSU
|7 p.m.
|4/15
|LSU
|2 p.m.
|4/19
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|6:30 p.m.
|4/21
|Missouri
|6:30 p.m.
|4/22
|Missouri
|4 p.m.
|4/23
|Missouri
|1:30 p.m.
|4/25
|Mississippi State
|6:30 p.m.
|4/27
|Arkansas
|6 p.m.
|4/28
|Arkansas
|6 p.m.
|4/29
|Arkansas
|4 p.m.
|5/2
|ULM
|6:30 p.m.
|5/3
|ULM
|4 p.m.
|5/5
|Florida
|5:30 p.m.
|5/6
|Florida
|5:30 p.m.
|5/7
|Florida
|1 p.m.
|5/12
|Texas A&M
|6:30 p.m.
|5/13
|Texas A&M
|6 p.m.
|5/14
|Texas A&M
|12 p.m.
|5/16
|Arkansas State
|6:30 p.m.
|5/18
|Auburn
|6 p.m.
|5/19
|Auburn
|6 p.m.
|5/20
|Auburn
|1 p.m.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
