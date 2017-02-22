Ole Miss baseball schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ole Miss baseball schedule

Date Opponent Time Scores
2/17 East Carolina N/A W 5-4
2/18 East Carolina N/A W 3-2
2/19 East Carolina N/A W 8-6
2/21 Arkansas State N/A W 16-4
2/24 UNCW N/A W 7-2
2/25 UNCW N/A W 8-4
2/26 UNCW N/A W 8-6
2/28 Memphis N/A L 9-6
3/3 Baylor N/A L 4-0
3/4 Texas Tech 12 p.m. L 5-1
3/5 TCU 1:30 p.m. L 5-3
3/7 Georgia State 6:30 p.m. W 8-4
3/8 Georgia State 3 p.m. L 2-0
3/10 Furman 6:30 p.m. W 2-0
3/11 Furman 1:30 p.m. W 5-0
3/12 Furman 1:30 p.m.  W 1-0
3/14 Nicholls 7 p.m. W 5-0 
3/17 Vanderbilt 7 p.m. W 1-0
3/18 Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. L 6-2
3/19 Vanderbilt 3 p.m.  W 10-8
3/21 Memphis 6:30 p.m. L 2-1
3/24 Kentucky 6 p.m. W 9-6
3/25 Kentucky 5:30 p.m. L 4-2
3/26 Kentucky 11 a.m.  L 4-1
3/28 Little Rock 11 a.m. W 5-4
3/30 Mississippi State 7 p.m. L 4-3
3/31 Mississippi State 6 p.m. L 5-3
4/1 Mississippi State 1:30 p.m. L 2-1
4/4 Southern Miss 6:30 p.m. W 6-5
4/7 Alabama 6:30 p.m. W 7-2
4/8 Alabama 3 p.m. W 5-4
4/9 Alabama 3 p.m. W 8-2
4/11 Southern Miss 6:30 p.m. W 6-2
4/13 LSU 6:30 p.m.
4/14 LSU 7 p.m.
4/15 LSU 2 p.m.
4/19 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6:30 p.m. 
4/21 Missouri 6:30 p.m.
4/22 Missouri 4 p.m.
4/23 Missouri 1:30 p.m. 
4/25 Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. 
4/27 Arkansas 6 p.m.
4/28 Arkansas 6 p.m.
4/29 Arkansas 4 p.m. 
5/2 ULM 6:30 p.m.
5/3 ULM 4 p.m.
5/5 Florida 5:30 p.m.
5/6 Florida 5:30 p.m.
5/7 Florida 1 p.m.
5/12 Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.
5/13 Texas A&M 6 p.m.
5/14 Texas A&M 12 p.m. 
5/16 Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.
5/18 Auburn 6 p.m.
5/19 Auburn 6 p.m.
5/20 Auburn 1 p.m. 

  • Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:17 GMT
    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

  • Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:50:44 GMT
    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

