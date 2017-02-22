Perry County authorities searching for missing woman - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry County authorities searching for missing woman

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Glin D. Street/Photo credit: PCSD Glin D. Street/Photo credit: PCSD
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Perry County authorities need your help locating a missing person.

Glin D. Street, 46, was last seen at her residence on Forrest Lake Road, in Perry County, Tuesday around 7 a.m.

She is described as small build, roughly 5 feet, 120 pounds with long dreads.

If anyone makes contact or knows her whereabouts please contact Perry County Sheriff's Office or Perry County Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:17 GMT
    Courtesy: WDAMCourtesy: WDAM

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

  • Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:50:44 GMT
    Source: Flickr Creative CommonsSource: Flickr Creative Commons

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

  • Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    •   
Powered by Frankly