Perry County authorities searching for missing woman

Perry County authorities need your help locating a missing person.



Glin D. Street, 46, was last seen at her residence on Forrest Lake Road, in Perry County, Tuesday around 7 a.m.



She is described as small build, roughly 5 feet, 120 pounds with long dreads.



If anyone makes contact or knows her whereabouts please contact Perry County Sheriff's Office or Perry County Crimestoppers.

