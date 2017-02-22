Jones County's Fire Truck Committee begins touring stations

Jones County’s recently created Fire Truck Committee began touring stations Wednesday.

Its goal is to evaluate the readiness of the aging fleet and assess which trucks need to be replaced first. Many of them are more than 20 years old. Officials said they are concerned the trucks might break down, or the county's fire rating may suffer if they don't find a solution.

“Having an unreliable truck to fight fire with is like having an unreliable vehicle to go to work in, if you don't get there, you don't get the job done,” said Glen Musgrove, member of Fire Truck Evaluation committee. “Plus, it puts their lives at risk, I mean, if a pump shuts down and you've got people inside a house, you've got a bad situation.”

There are six districts in Jones County with 19 volunteer departments. Overall, the committee is looking at 21 firetrucks.

