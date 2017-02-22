Bond set for Jones Co. man charged with child molestation

A Jones County man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday after being accused of molesting a child.

Cody Pitts was charged with one count of child molestation. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Pitts remains in the Jones County Jail.

Previous information: (This information is from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.)

In August 2015, a concerned family member contacted Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators regarding inappropriate incidents that her young relative had told her about, involving Cody Pitts, 28 of Ovett. The victim and Pitts are also related.

The victim participated in a forensic interview, but the interview was inconclusive.

In January 2017, the grandparent once again contacted Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators, reporting the child had again spoken of inappropriate actions involving Pitts. Another forensic interview was conducted. The victim was able to reveal details about the allegations.

A warrant was issued for Pitts’ arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on February 21, 2016 and charged with Molestation.

