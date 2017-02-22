USM women's basketball team schedule

Jan. 5, 2017 @ UTSA
Jan. 7, 2017 @ UTEP
Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Old Dominion
Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Charlotte
Jan. 19, 2017 @ North Texas
Jan. 21, 2017 @ Rice
Jan. 26, 2017 vs. Middle Tennessee State
Jan. 28, 2017 vs. UAB
Feb. 2, 2017 @ Marshall
Feb. 4, 2017 @ Western Kentucky
Feb. 9, 2017 vs. UTSA
Feb. 11, 2017 vs. UTEP
Feb. 16, 2017 @ Florida International
Feb. 18, 2017 @ Florida Atlantic
Feb. 23, 2017 vs. Rice
Feb. 25, 2017 vs. North Texas
March 4, 2017 vs. Louisiana Tech
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
