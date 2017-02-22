USM men's basketball team schedule

Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Louisiana Tech
Jan. 5, 2017 vs. UTSA
Jan. 7, 2017 vs. UTEP
Jan. 12, 2017 @ Old Dominion
Jan. 14, 2017 @ Charlotte
Jan. 19, 2017 vs. North Texas
Jan. 21, 2017 vs. Rice
Jan. 26, 2017 @ Middle Tennessee State
Jan. 28, 2017 @ UAB
Feb. 2, 2017 vs. Marshall
Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Western Kentucky
Feb. 9, 2017 @ UTSA
Feb. 11, 2017 @ UTEP
Feb. 16, 2017 vs. Florida International
Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Florida Atlantic
Feb. 23, 2017 @ Rice
Feb. 25, 2017 @ North Texas
March 4, 2017 @ Louisiana Tech
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
