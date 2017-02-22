USM men's basketball team schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM men's basketball team schedule

Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Louisiana Tech

Jan. 5, 2017 vs. UTSA

Jan. 7, 2017 vs. UTEP

Jan. 12, 2017 @ Old Dominion

Jan. 14, 2017 @ Charlotte  

Jan. 19, 2017 vs. North Texas

Jan. 21, 2017 vs. Rice

Jan. 26, 2017 @ Middle Tennessee State

Jan. 28, 2017 @ UAB

Feb. 2, 2017 vs. Marshall

Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Western Kentucky

Feb. 9, 2017 @ UTSA

Feb. 11, 2017 @ UTEP

Feb. 16, 2017 vs. Florida International

Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Florida Atlantic

Feb. 23, 2017 @ Rice

Feb. 25, 2017 @ North Texas

March 4, 2017 @ Louisiana Tech

  Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:56:17 GMT
    Courtesy: WDAMCourtesy: WDAM

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

  Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:50:44 GMT
    Source: Flickr Creative CommonsSource: Flickr Creative Commons

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

