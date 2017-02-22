William Carey men's basketball team schedule

Jan. 5, 2017 @ Brewton-Parker, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9, 2017 @ College of Coastal Georgia, 4 p.m.
Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Blue Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Dalton State College, 4 p.m.
Jan. 19, 2017 @ Loyola University, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28, 2017 @ Martin Methodist, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30, 2017 @ Bethel University, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Faulkner University, 1 p.m.
Feb. 9, 2017 vs. Brewton-Parker, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2017 vs. College of Coastal Georgia, 4 p.m.
Feb, 13, 2017 @ University of Mobile, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16, 2017 @ Blue Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18, 2017 Dalton State College, 4 p.m.
Feb. 20, 2017 @ Middle Georgia State College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23, 2017 vs. Loyola University, 7:30 p.m., Ellisville, Miss.
Feb. 25, 2017 vs. University of Mobile, 4 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>