PRCC women's basketball schedule

Jan. 5, 2017 @ Mississippi Delta, 5:30 p.m., Goodman, Miss.

Jan. 9, 2017 @ Delgado, 5:30 p.m., New Orleans, La.

Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Southwest, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Jan. 19, 2017 @ Hinds, 5:30 p.m., Utica, Miss.

Jan. 23, 2017 vs. East Central, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Jan. 26, 2017 @ Mississippi Gulf Coast, 5:30 p.m., Perkinston, Miss.

Jan. 30, 2017 @ Copiah-Lincoln, 6 p.m., Wesson, Miss.

Feb. 2, 2017 vs. Meridian, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Feb. 6, 2017 @ Southwest, 5:30 p.m., Summit, Miss.

Feb. 9, 2017 @ Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Ellisville, Miss.

Feb. 13, 2017 vs. Hinds, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Feb. 16, 2017 @ East Central, 5:30 p.m., Decatur, Miss.

Feb. 20, 2017 vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast, 5:30 p.m., Poplarville, Miss.

Feb. 23, 2017 vs. Copiah-Lincoln, 6 p.m., Poplarville, Miss. 

