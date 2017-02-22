Mississippi State women's basketball schedule

Jan. 1, 2017 vs. LSU, 2 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 5, 2017 @ Arkansas, 7 p.m., Fayetteville, Ark.
Jan. 8, 2017 @ Tennessee, 1 p.m., Knoxville, Tenn.
Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Florida, 8 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 19, 2017 @ Alabama, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jan. 23, 2017 @ South Carolina, 6 p.m., Columbia, S.C.
Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 2, 2017 @ Auburn, 8 p.m., Auburn, Ala.
Feb. 5, 2017 vs. Missouri, 1:30 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 9, 2017 vs. Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 12, 2017 @ Ole Miss, 3 p.m., Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 16, 2017 vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 19, 2017 @ Texas A&M, 4 p.m., College Station, Texas
Feb. 23, 2017 @ Kentucky, 6 p.m., Lexington, Ky.
Feb. 26, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>