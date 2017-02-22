Mississippi State men's basketball schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi State men's basketball schedule

Jan. 3, 2017 vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 7, 2017 @ LSU, 2:30 p.m., Baton Rouge, La.

Jan. 10, 2017 @ Arkansas, 8 p.m., Fayetteville, Ark.

Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 21, 2017 @ Tennessee, 5 p.m., Knoxville, Tenn.

Jan. 25, 2017 vs. Missouri, 6 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Jan. 28, 2017 @ Alabama, 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jan. 31, 2017 @ Ole Miss, 6 p.m., Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 7, 2017 @ Auburn, 8 p.m., Auburn, Ala.

Feb. 11, 2017 vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 14, 2017 @ Georgia, 8 p.m., Athens, Ga.

Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Florida, 1 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 21, 2017 vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m., Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 25, 2017 @ Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 28, 2017 @ South Carolina, 6 p.m., Columbia, S.C.

March 4, 2017 vs. LSU, 5 p.m., Starkville, Miss. 

