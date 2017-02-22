Mississippi State men's basketball schedule

Jan. 3, 2017 vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 7, 2017 @ LSU, 2:30 p.m., Baton Rouge, La.
Jan. 10, 2017 @ Arkansas, 8 p.m., Fayetteville, Ark.
Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 12 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 21, 2017 @ Tennessee, 5 p.m., Knoxville, Tenn.
Jan. 25, 2017 vs. Missouri, 6 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 28, 2017 @ Alabama, 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jan. 31, 2017 @ Ole Miss, 6 p.m., Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 7, 2017 @ Auburn, 8 p.m., Auburn, Ala.
Feb. 11, 2017 vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 14, 2017 @ Georgia, 8 p.m., Athens, Ga.
Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Florida, 1 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 21, 2017 vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 25, 2017 @ Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 28, 2017 @ South Carolina, 6 p.m., Columbia, S.C.
March 4, 2017 vs. LSU, 5 p.m., Starkville, Miss.
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
