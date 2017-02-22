Ole Miss women's basketball schedule

Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 5, 2017 @ Alabama, 7 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jan. 8, 2017 @ Auburn, 3 p.m. CT, Auburn, Ala.
Jan. 12, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 16, 2017 @ Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.
Jan. 19, 2017 @ South Carolina, 6 p.m. CT, Columbia, S.C.
Jan. 22, 2017 vs. Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 26, 2017 @ Kentucky, 6 p.m., Lexington, Ky.
Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Georgia, 2 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 6, 2017 @ Florida, 6 p.m. CT, Gainesville, Fla.
Feb. 9, 2017 vs. LSU, 6 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 12, 2017 vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 16, 2017 vs. Auburn, 8 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 19, 2017 @ Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. CT, Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 23, 2017 @ Missouri, 7 p.m. CT, Columbia, Mo.
Feb. 26, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m. CT, Oxford Miss.
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
