Ole Miss men's basketball schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ole Miss men's basketball schedule

Jan. 3, 2017 @ Florida, 6 p.m. CT, Gainesville, Fla.

Jan. 7, 2017 @ Auburn, 5 p.m. CT, Auburn, Ala.

Jan. 11, 2017 vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 14, 2017 @ South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. CT, Columbia, S.C.

Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 21, 2017 @ Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, Columbia, Mo.

Jan. 25, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Baylor, 5 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m., Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 4, 2017 @ Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. CT, Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 8, 2017 @ Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 11, 2017 vs. Auburn, 5 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 14, 2017 vs. LSU, 8 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 18, 2017 @ Arkansas, 5 p.m. CT, Fayetteville, Ark.

Feb. 21, 2017 @ Mississippi State, 8 p.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.

Feb. 25, 2017 vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.

March 1, 2017 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 4, 2017 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss. 

Powered by Frankly