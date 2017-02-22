Ole Miss men's basketball schedule

Jan. 3, 2017 @ Florida, 6 p.m. CT, Gainesville, Fla.
Jan. 7, 2017 @ Auburn, 5 p.m. CT, Auburn, Ala.
Jan. 11, 2017 vs. Georgia, 6 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 14, 2017 @ South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. CT, Columbia, S.C.
Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Tennessee, 8 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 21, 2017 @ Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, Columbia, Mo.
Jan. 25, 2017 vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Baylor, 5 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m., Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 4, 2017 @ Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. CT, Nashville, Tenn.
Feb. 8, 2017 @ Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn.
Feb. 11, 2017 vs. Auburn, 5 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 14, 2017 vs. LSU, 8 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
Feb. 18, 2017 @ Arkansas, 5 p.m. CT, Fayetteville, Ark.
Feb. 21, 2017 @ Mississippi State, 8 p.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.
Feb. 25, 2017 vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
March 1, 2017 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
March 4, 2017 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. CT, Oxford, Miss.
For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.More >>
Mississippi and three other Gulf Coast states stand to lose millions of dollars if President Trump's proposed budget passes Congress.More >>
