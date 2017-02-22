Man wanted by Jasper Co. authorities for bad checks

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Kenny Franklin Edmonson is wanted on two felony counts of bad checks and is entered on NCIC as a wanted person.

Warrants were issued out of Circuit Court, First Judicial District of Jasper County.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Edmonson is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

