JCSD hosts active-shooter training

Nearly two dozen law enforcement officers from several agencies gathered in Laurel Wednesday to improve their skills during an active-shooter training exercise.

It took place at the Jones County Sheriff's Department Training Center.

It was hosted by the sheriff's department and a private company conducted the training.

It included a scenario in which two officers had to confront suspects holding a victim at gunpoint.

"We have about 50 to 60 hours per deputy per year that we provide for our deputies as continuing training and education every year, not just this type of training," said Maj. Jamie Tedford, of the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

"If (an active-shooter) situation arises and it gets them home safely to their wife and children or to their husband and their children, I tell you, it means the world to us here," said Tedford.

Jones County Sheriff's Department officials said this type of training takes place a couple of times each year.

