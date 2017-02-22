Another person charged in Marion Co. homicide

Authorities have made another arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marion County resident Marcus Christopher.

Christopher, 50, was found shot to death in a ditch along Wesley Road off U.S. 98 around 2 p.m. Saturday in East Marion County.

Doris Albea Bonilla, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigators and charged with hindering prosecution in the death of Christopher. According to investigators, she is an acquaintance of John Mark Davis, who was the main suspect in the shooting death.

Bonilla is currently being housed in the Marion County Jail.

Previous Arrest:

Davis, 37 of Columbia, was taken into custody on Tolar Cutoff Saturday night by Marion County deputies.

He was transported to the Marion County Sheriff's Department for questioning and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taking away a motor vehicle.

He remains behind bars with a $1 million bond for murder, and an additional $10,000 for taking away a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm.

