Another person charged in Marion Co. homicide - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Another person charged in Marion Co. homicide

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Doris Bonilla/Photo credit: Marion County Jail Doris Bonilla/Photo credit: Marion County Jail
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Authorities have made another arrested in connection to the shooting death of Marion County resident Marcus Christopher.

Christopher, 50, was found shot to death in a ditch along Wesley Road off U.S. 98 around 2 p.m. Saturday in East Marion County.

Doris Albea Bonilla, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigators and charged with hindering prosecution in the death of Christopher. According to investigators, she is an acquaintance of John Mark Davis, who was the main suspect in the shooting death.

Bonilla is currently being housed in the Marion County Jail.

Previous Arrest:

Davis, 37 of Columbia, was taken into custody on Tolar Cutoff Saturday night by Marion County deputies.

He was transported to the Marion County Sheriff's Department for questioning and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taking away a motor vehicle. 

He remains behind bars with a $1 million bond for murder, and an additional $10,000 for taking away a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Behind the scenes: Marion Co. homicide investigation

    Behind the scenes: Marion Co. homicide investigation

    Wednesday, February 22 2017 3:16 PM EST2017-02-22 20:16:45 GMT
    John Mark Davis made his initial appearance in court after being accused of murder in Marion County. Source: WDAMJohn Mark Davis made his initial appearance in court after being accused of murder in Marion County. Source: WDAM

    Marion County authorities have investigated two homicides in less than week. According to investigators neither of the crimes were random, and they credit teamwork with multiple agencies in making arrests in the cases. 

    More >>

    Marion County authorities have investigated two homicides in less than week. According to investigators neither of the crimes were random, and they credit teamwork with multiple agencies in making arrests in the cases. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly