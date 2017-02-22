Calphalon recalls millions of knives after reports of breaking, lacerations

UNDATED (WDAM) – Calphalon recalling about two million knives -- because they can break during use, the CPSC said.

The company is recalling its contemporary cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives that were sold individually and in sets between August of 2008 and March of 2016.

Calphalon has received more than 300 reports of the knives breaking as well as more than two dozen reports of lacerations to the hand.

Calphalon can be reached at 800-809-7267 during normal business hours -- or visit www.calphalon.com and click on "Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Recall Information" for more details.

