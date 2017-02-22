SodaStream recalls tens of thousands of carbonating bottles

UNDATED (WDAM) – SodaStream is recalling more than 50,000 carbonating bottles.

The recall involves SodaStream one-liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles. The bottles can burst under pressure and pose an injury hazard, the CPSC say.

The bottles were sold from February of 2016 through January of 2017 for about $15. The recalled SodaStream bottles were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online.

SodaStream USA can be reached toll-free at 866-272-9417 during normal business hours or online at www.sodastream.com and click on the recall at the top of the page or www.sodastreamvoluntaryrecall.com for more information.

