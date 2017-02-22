University of Southern Miss hosts The Human Library

University of Southern Mississippi students were able to participate in a unique event on campus Monday.

The Human Library™ is an event that aims to create dialogue and understanding between people.

Individuals volunteer as human 'books' and participants in the event can 'read' the book- meaning they would have a one on one conversation with the volunteer and share in a dialogue about that individual's experience.

The Human Library™ is designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. The Human Library is a place where real people are on loan to readers. A place where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered.

"Instead of going to a regular library and checking out an actual book about a very interesting title, what we're doing is the human library" said ACCESS advisor Marie Atkinson.

A number of topics were presented at the event, and each topic represented someone's story. It was a successful turnout with the university filling up a dozen tables and 70 chairs.

"We have people who are saying come sit down, let me tell you what I've been through. It's amazing". said Catharine Bomhold who participated in the event.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.