VIDEO: Two sought in Mac's Mini Mart burglary

Two men are sought in connection to a burglary at a gas station in Eastabuchie.
EASTABUCHIE, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying  two men caught on surveillance video breaking into Mac's Mini Mart in Eastabuchie. 

During the early morning hours of Friday, the males made entrance into the store and took at least 18 guns.

The two left the store in a dark colored car, perhaps a four door sedan.

If you have any information regarding this incident and the suspects, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147.

