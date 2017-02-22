Suspect in HPD shooting deaths jailed again

A Hub City woman, who is a suspect in the shooting deaths of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate is behind bars again.

Joanie Calloway, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI 2nd, Tuesday evening after a single-vehicle accident at Campbell Scenic Drive in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said the accident happened around 10 p.m., and apparently a light pole was struck in the wreck, and no injuries were reported.

Calloway, was arrested May 9, 2015, and charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution in connection to the two HPD officers murders.

She is set to stand trial on May 1, 2017, in Lafayette County for those charges, and she was previously free on a $75,000 bond.

