Suspect in HPD shooting deaths jailed again - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspect in HPD shooting deaths jailed again

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Joanie Calloway. Source: WDAM Joanie Calloway. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hub City woman, who is a suspect in the shooting deaths of Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate is behind bars again.

Joanie Calloway, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI 2nd, Tuesday evening after a single-vehicle accident at Campbell Scenic Drive in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said the accident happened around 10 p.m., and apparently a light pole was struck in the wreck, and no injuries were reported.

Calloway, was arrested May 9, 2015, and charged with attempted accessory after the fact of capital murder and first-degree hindering prosecution in connection to the two HPD officers murders.

She is set to stand trial on May 1, 2017, in Lafayette County for those charges, and she was previously free on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Holiday grilling safety tips

    Holiday grilling safety tips

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:38:46 GMT

    With the Memorial Holiday weekend approaching, folks will have their grills out and cooking and need to be cautious.

    More >>

    With the Memorial Holiday weekend approaching, folks will have their grills out and cooking and need to be cautious.

    More >>

  • Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:07:49 GMT

    The American Hemerocallis Society Spring Meeting is in full swing this weekend at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Daylilies, the scientific name being hemerocallis, are of special importance to the Hub City. Hattiesburg is known as being a Daylily destination and the official flower of the city.

    More >>

    The American Hemerocallis Society Spring Meeting is in full swing this weekend at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Daylilies, the scientific name being hemerocallis, are of special importance to the Hub City. Hattiesburg is known as being a Daylily destination and the official flower of the city.

    More >>

  • MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

    MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:51:40 GMT
    Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAMMississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAM

    Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive.  For MHP, this means more traffic and patrols needed along the state's highways. Mississippi Highway Patrol is enforcing a "Drive to Survive" safety initiative.  Master Sergeant Brent...

    More >>

    Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly