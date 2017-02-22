Behind the scenes: Marion Co. homicide investigation

John Mark Davis made his initial appearance in court after being accused of murder in Marion County. Source: WDAM

Marion County authorities have investigated two homicides in less than week.

According to investigators neither of the crimes were random, and they credit teamwork with multiple agencies in making arrests in the cases.

“We have had two shootings in the past week, both of them do not appear to be random,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said. “The one last weekend was known associates as well as this one, it appears to be known associates and possibly domestic related.”

Marcus Christopher, 50, was found shot to death in a ditch off Wesley Road in East Marion County Saturday afternoon.

“Based on the information the investigators got, we were able to develop a suspect, which was John Mark Davis, 37, that information was passed along and our deputies began a search for him,” Singley said.

During the investigation, deputies searched for a 2004 white Cadillac Escalade, which they said Davis stole after the shooting. It was later found at North Park Apartments in Columbia.

“We recovered some evidence in that general area where the vehicle was found, and the suspect earlier that day was running from us in that general area, so we checked some spots that might have had some concealment areas and I was able to find the vehicle,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams said.

Deputies and investigators also checked places where Davis normally would be located.

“Checking calls from the public, that was vital at the time…it was later on that we had got information from Tolar Cutoff and had a positive identification of him knocking on a door,” Singley said. “We were able to kind of surround that area with the deputies and investigators and all the personnel from the sheriff’s office and was able to take him into custody without incident.”

Davis was taken into custody, questioned and charged with murder, taking away a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His previous conviction was from Alabama for a 2014 charge for felony child abuse, according to court records.

“Its solid teamwork, working together with the investigators, deputies and outside agencies and all helping put the pieces together to get these solved, it even comes from help in the community, we couldn’t do it without them either,” Williams said.

Davis remains in jail with a $1 million bond for murder and an additional $10,000 for the other two charges.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Previous murder:

Calen Malek Shaw, 23, of Foxworth, was shot and killed on Feb. 10th, in the driveway of a home at 108 Morgantown Road.

Kendarious Brister, 23, of Foxworth, was arrested a short time after at a relative's house on Highway 587, and charged with murder. He remains in jail with a $1 million bond.

