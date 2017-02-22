Trial date set for Laurel man accused of headbutting baby to death

A Laurel man who was accused of headbutting his 6-month-old baby to death was in court Wednesday for arraignment.

Rashad Crosby, 24, pleaded not guilty.

Judge Dal Williamson set Crosby's trial date for August 31.

Crosby will remain in the Jones County Jail.

Previous reports:

Officers with the Laurel Police Department responded to a disturbance call off of Lee Street in December 2015.

When officers arrived, they found that a six-month-old infant had been assaulted, according to a news release issued by The Laurel Police Department.

Crosby was arrested at the scene and transported to the Jones County Jail.

He faces one felony count of capital murder.

Court statements:

Earl Reed, detective sergeant with the Laurel Police Department, presented disturbing preliminary findings from the case.

"Mr. Rashad Crosby was head butting the baby. A witness tried to intervene and stop Mr. Crosby from head butting the baby but was unsuccessful," Reed said in court. "The baby was then transported to South Central Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."

Reed also said this was one of the most horrific crimes he had ever worked.

"Out of my 21 years in law enforcement this is one of the most horrible crimes that I have ever come in contact with. My parents always taught me that the father was there to provide and protect the family and the child. but, in this case it wasn't like that," Reed said.

Reed said that the witness who tried to intervene was injured in the incident and transported to South Central Regional Medial Center to be treated for his wounds.

