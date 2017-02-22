From West Jones to Grand Ole Opry

The West Jones High School show choir is singing a high note and getting ready to have a grand ole time. The students are tuning up to take the stage in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry for a national show choir competition. They've already racked up numerous awards so far and their director says it's unbelievable how far their dedication has taken them.

"It's been a very exciting year. There's over 30 seniors in the group. So, it's been a building process since 9th grade," said director Shane Cockrell. "We've built every year to get to this point. The show is tailor made for their personalities."



"We take countless hours and day of rehearsing. We start from when school starts, all the way to 9:30 at night and we start from the very first day of school and we go until graduation," said choir member Madison Chatham.

"I want to show what our school is capable of," said choir member Jeffrey Brady. "There will be schools from all over America, New York, California. I want to show them what West Jones and Jones County is capable of."

Students are now trying to raise the money they'll need to get to Nashville.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.