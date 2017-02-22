Forecast: A foggy start to your Wednesday.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Use caution this morning as dense fog is in the area.

After the fog burns off around 9 AM expect a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

More fog is possible late tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunny and cooler weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

