Hattiesburg replaces dated land development code

Hattiesburg City Council members voted Tuesday to adopt a new land development code to update, shorten and replace the city's current rules for building, which were adopted in 1989.

"It's been a long time coming," Ward 1 Councilman Kim Bradley said.

The council first considered the changes in November, but delayed voting until certain changes, especially regarding applications for code variances, could be made and re-approved in public hearings.

"I think when it was shown to the council a month or two ago, there were still some questions if things were worked out," Bradley said. "I'm glad that we've passed this, so that we can move forward."

Bradley said he hopes the new code helps developers file necessary paperwork and start building faster, ultimately making Hattiesburg a better place to do business.

"Anything that we can do to expedite the process through city hall is good, and I think this is a step in that direction to make Hattiesburg a more business-friendly place," Bradley said.

The city's planning development department worked with developers on the new code, and Bradley said he thinks the city has a plan "we can all live with."

"I think going forward, we have a very good document that will be beneficial to all the citizens and to the city as well," Bradley said.

The new code takes effect in 30 days and can be amended as needed.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.