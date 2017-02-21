Council updates Hattiesburg alcohol ordinance

Hattiesburg City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to add another park as a place vendors can sell wine and beer for festivals.

Chain Park is being added to the "downtown area" approved for the sale and consumption of beer and wine for special events, like festivals.

"I'm happy to see this," said Mary Dryden, council vice president. "There was some discussion before the meeting (Tuesday) about other parks possibly being added in the future. We've got a lot of good venues in Hattiesburg, a lot of wonderful parks."

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said she hopes the decision leads to collaborative projects between Hattiesburg and Petal because of Chain Park's location between the two cities.

"One of the things that we've done over the past, I think, year and a half is to talk to the City of Petal about the possibility of doing and each-side-of-river simultaneous event, and this really opens the door for us being able to do that," Delgado said. "I'm looking forward to us moving forward with that."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.