Wayne Co. drug roundup lands 6 behind bars

Sheriff Jody Ashley and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department continue to get drugs off the street.

On Tuesday, they executed a drug roundup putting multiple people behind bars. Some of those arrests took place at a retirement home.

Ashley said it is important to get the drugs off the street before they end up in the wrong hands.

"They're selling oxycodone," Ashley said. "They could be selling to minors. One young male had his stomach pumped out in the emergency room and could have died of a overdose. They're not doctors. Doctors are the only ones to prescribe these medications."

The following were arrested and charged in the drug roundup:

Thomas Clark is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance.

Mavis Woods is charged with selling a controlled substance near a church.

Melana Iddings is charged with selling a controlled substance near a school.

Jerry Washington is charged with two counts of selling a controlled substance near a school.

David Leeroy Barger I is charged with selling a controlled substance near a church.

Angeline Shirley is charged with selling a controlled substance near a church or a school.

Ashley said more arrests are expected.

"A year ago, I said either stop what you’re doing or you’re going to jail,” Ashley said.

