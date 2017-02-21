Jones County man jailed for molestation

This is a news release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

In August 2015, a concerned family member contacted Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators regarding inappropriate incidents that her young relative had told her about, involving Cody Pitts, 28 of Ovett. The victim and Pitts are also related.

The victim participated in a forensic interview, but the interview was inconclusive.

In January 2017, the grandparent once again contacted Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators, reporting the child had again spoken of inappropriate actions involving Pitts. Another forensic interview was conducted. The victim was able to reveal details about the allegations.

A warrant was issued for Pitts’ arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on February 21, 2016 and charged with Molestation.

Pitts’ initial hearing is scheduled for February 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Jones County Justice Court.

