HPD investigating weekend shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD investigating weekend shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A weekend shooting in the Hub City has Hattiesburg police searching for answers.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Bowling Avenue Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Upon officers arrival, they found a black male, who advised while he was in his front yard, a black male suspect pulled up and exited a vehicle and then fired a shot in his direction but missed,” Traxler said. “The suspect fled in a vehicle.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:13:07 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Jones County S.W.A.T. team trains for the worst

    Jones County S.W.A.T. team trains for the worst

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:07:18 GMT
    Members of the Jones County S.W.A.T. team train on Thursday. Source: WDAMMembers of the Jones County S.W.A.T. team train on Thursday. Source: WDAM

    Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT descended on North Jones Elementary School early Thursday morning, but it was only for training. 

    More >>

    Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT descended on North Jones Elementary School early Thursday morning, but it was only for training. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg museum honors Vietnam vets, celebrates 8th anniversary

    Hattiesburg museum honors Vietnam vets, celebrates 8th anniversary

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:44 GMT
    U.S. Army veteran James Simmons (left) receives a certificate Thursday from Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree recognizing him for his service in the Vietnam War. Photo credit WDAM.U.S. Army veteran James Simmons (left) receives a certificate Thursday from Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree recognizing him for his service in the Vietnam War. Photo credit WDAM.

    African-American veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Thursday at a Hattiesburg museum, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary. 

    More >>

    African-American veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Thursday at a Hattiesburg museum, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly