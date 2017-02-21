HPD investigating weekend shooting

A weekend shooting in the Hub City has Hattiesburg police searching for answers.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Bowling Avenue Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Upon officers arrival, they found a black male, who advised while he was in his front yard, a black male suspect pulled up and exited a vehicle and then fired a shot in his direction but missed,” Traxler said. “The suspect fled in a vehicle.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

