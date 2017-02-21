Hub City stabbing lands 1 behind bars - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City stabbing lands 1 behind bars

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Michelle Holloway/Photo credit: HPD Michelle Holloway/Photo credit: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars after an alleged stabbing in the Hub City.

Michelle Holloway, 50, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Sunday, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Barry Street in reference to an altercation in which someone had been stabbed with a knife,” Traxler said. “When officers arrived, they found a black female suffering from several stab wounds to the neck and head area.”

Traxler added that the victim and suspect knew one another, and that the altercation stemmed from an argument.

“Holloway was arrested while the victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” Traxler said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

