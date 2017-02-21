1 injured in Hub City shooting, investigation ongoing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 injured in Hub City shooting, investigation ongoing

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured one in the Hub City.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Dabbs Street near the Rosa Avenue intersection, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Upon officers arrival, they found a black male lying on the ground on Rosa Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso,” Traxler said. 

The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

