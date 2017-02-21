MEMA grants 250K to Forrest Co. storm victims - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MEMA grants 250K to Forrest Co. storm victims

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has granted a Pine Belt additional funding to aide tornado victims. 

The agency has awarded Forrest County $250,000 to go towards building materials for victims of the recent tornado.

"I would like to thank Mr. Smithson for choosing us as a grant recipient," said Forrest County Supervisor President David Hogan. "There were multiple jurisdictions affected by the tornado, and those jurisdictions all fall within Forrest County other than the Lamar County section."

A third-party administrator will conduct the case management, according to Hogan. 

The grant will be for qualified residents in Forrest County, Petal and some in the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:13:07 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Jones County S.W.A.T. team trains for the worst

    Jones County S.W.A.T. team trains for the worst

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:07:18 GMT
    Members of the Jones County S.W.A.T. team train on Thursday. Source: WDAMMembers of the Jones County S.W.A.T. team train on Thursday. Source: WDAM

    Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT descended on North Jones Elementary School early Thursday morning, but it was only for training. 

    More >>

    Members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT descended on North Jones Elementary School early Thursday morning, but it was only for training. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg museum honors Vietnam vets, celebrates 8th anniversary

    Hattiesburg museum honors Vietnam vets, celebrates 8th anniversary

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:46 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:46:44 GMT
    U.S. Army veteran James Simmons (left) receives a certificate Thursday from Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree recognizing him for his service in the Vietnam War. Photo credit WDAM.U.S. Army veteran James Simmons (left) receives a certificate Thursday from Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree recognizing him for his service in the Vietnam War. Photo credit WDAM.

    African-American veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Thursday at a Hattiesburg museum, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary. 

    More >>

    African-American veterans of the Vietnam War were honored Thursday at a Hattiesburg museum, as it celebrated its 8th anniversary. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly