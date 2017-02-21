MEMA grants 250K to Forrest Co. storm victims

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has granted a Pine Belt additional funding to aide tornado victims.

The agency has awarded Forrest County $250,000 to go towards building materials for victims of the recent tornado.

"I would like to thank Mr. Smithson for choosing us as a grant recipient," said Forrest County Supervisor President David Hogan. "There were multiple jurisdictions affected by the tornado, and those jurisdictions all fall within Forrest County other than the Lamar County section."

A third-party administrator will conduct the case management, according to Hogan.

The grant will be for qualified residents in Forrest County, Petal and some in the City of Hattiesburg.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.