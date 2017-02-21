LCSO collars alleged bestiality suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

LCSO collars alleged bestiality suspect

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Amy Graves. Source: LCSO Amy Graves. Source: LCSO
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman is behind bars and facing a felony charge for allegedly having sex with a dog.

Amy Graves, 43, of Lamar County, was arrested after Lamar County deputies and investigators served a search warrant on her home along Joe Traylor Road Tuesday afternoon.

Graves was charged with one felony count of unnatural intercourse/bestiality according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“This is a tip that came through crime stoppers, “said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “We have video evidence of the crime occurring that was posted online, which led us to the search and arrest warrant.”

Rigel added that the charge, which is a felony, can carry up to 10 years, and if convicted, the suspect will have to register as a sex offender.

Rigel could not disclose the type of dog in the investigation, and said the dog was left with family members.

Graves is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail where she is awaiting her initial appearance.

