7th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to be held March 27

There are still slots available for the upcoming 7th annual Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi Golf Tournament.

It will be held on March 27 at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis.

The event raises money to help soldiers who have received the Purple Heart.

"You have to have a Purple Heart, been wounded in combat," said Ike Pylant, co-chairman of the tournament. "And we interview the people and try to give it to the people that need it the worst."

Since 2011, the tournament has brought in nearly $200,000 and has helped 39 wounded veterans with medical expenses and other financial needs.

The tournament format is a scramble, open to men and women players.

"We have people coming up from the Coast cooking jambalaya, we have Polk Sausage, donating sausage," said Chad Vivien, general manager of the Pine Creek Golf Club. "There's going to be plenty of food, plenty of camaraderie."

Entry fees are $260 (team) and $65 (single player).

For more information, go online to www.woundedminuteman.com.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.