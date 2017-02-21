USM holds career fair for students

University of Southern Mississippi students got a chance to meet with future employers Tuesday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center on campus.

Graduate programs, finance companies and police departments were in attendance at the university's career fair. Austin Police Department flew all the way to Hattiesburg to find new recruits.

"We want to fill our department with people from all across the country because everybody brings something different to the table," said Senior Police Officer, Kevin Bryant.

Wednesday Hensel Phelps Construction will be interviewing on campus.

