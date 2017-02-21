Miss. Justice Institute director Hurst speaks to Forrest/Lamar GOP Women

The Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute spoke to a meeting of Forrest/Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.



Mike Hurst, who also ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2015, spoke about his organization and gave an overview of some of the cases they've been involved in.



MJI was founded on Feb. 1, 2016 and is a legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.



Earlier this month, the group filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission over the refusal by the State Department Of Revenue to release a copy of an agreement with Amazon.



It deals with the online retailer's decision to voluntarily collect a seven percent sales tax on online purchases.



"We want to see what's in (the agreement) and I think it's fair and it's reasonable for Mississippians to see what our state agencies are obligating us to do," said Hurst.



The Department of Revenue has said the agreement is confidential.



Hurst expects a response from the Ethics Commission by March 3.



Hurst also had no comment about any plans to run for any future political office.

