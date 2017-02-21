Animal shelter partners with Pizza Hut for giveback day

Five Pine Belt Pizza Hut locations will donate 20 percent of Wednesday sales to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

To participate, use promo code 1027 when ordering online or email Southern Pines for a voucher to use in person.

The five locations participating in this even include:

580 Weathersby Road in Hattiesburg

3610 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg

1000 Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg

223 W Central Avenue in Petal

176 Shelby Speights Drive in Purvis

