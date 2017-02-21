SUV slams into Ovett Little General Store - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SUV slams into Ovett Little General Store

Although the cause of the accident is unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the side of the building, punching straight through. Source: Jones County Fire Council Although the cause of the accident is unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the side of the building, punching straight through. Source: Jones County Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An Ovett business as damaged after an SUV slammed into their building. 

A silver SUV plowed through the side of the Ovett Little General store Monday afternoon.

While Ovett and other Volunteer Fire Departments were working the scene of a large out of control brush fire on Ovett Petal Road, a call was made for a vehicle that had run through the side of the Little General store on Ovett Moselle Road.

While en route to the brush fire, a Glade volunteer, as well as Ovett volunteers, responded to the scene of the vehicle accident.

Although the cause of the accident is unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the side of the building, punching straight through.

According to a news release issued by the Jones County Fire Council, several shelves and drink machines inside the store were damaged and knocked over or pushed out of place, but thankfully no one was in that part of the store when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle also stated that she was uninjured and refused transport to the hospital.

According to an individual on scene with knowledge of the situation, this is the fourth time a vehicle has run into the building during the life of its current ownership.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:31:27 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:03 GMT
    Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAMBonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

  • breaking

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:01:45 GMT
    Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNNHattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly