SUV slams into Ovett Little General Store

An Ovett business as damaged after an SUV slammed into their building.

A silver SUV plowed through the side of the Ovett Little General store Monday afternoon.

While Ovett and other Volunteer Fire Departments were working the scene of a large out of control brush fire on Ovett Petal Road, a call was made for a vehicle that had run through the side of the Little General store on Ovett Moselle Road.

While en route to the brush fire, a Glade volunteer, as well as Ovett volunteers, responded to the scene of the vehicle accident.

Although the cause of the accident is unknown, the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into the side of the building, punching straight through.

According to a news release issued by the Jones County Fire Council, several shelves and drink machines inside the store were damaged and knocked over or pushed out of place, but thankfully no one was in that part of the store when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle also stated that she was uninjured and refused transport to the hospital.

According to an individual on scene with knowledge of the situation, this is the fourth time a vehicle has run into the building during the life of its current ownership.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett and Glade Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

