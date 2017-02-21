Sumrall man killed in LA crash

A Sumrall man died in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon east of Franklinton, Louisiana.

According to the initial on-scene investigation led by troopers, Christopher Rex Blansett, 30, was driving a long truck on Louisiana Highway 10 following a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by April Bertoniere, 36, of Bogalusa.

For reasons still under investigation, Bertoniere was traveling at slow rate of speed and was partially on the right shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane.

Blansett, headed eastbound, entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass the Explorer. Soon after, Bertoniere abruptly turned left from the shoulder to enter a private drive on the westbound side of the roadway.

Blansett applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid hitting Bertoniere, and the logs he was hauling then shifted, slid forward and pushed through the cab of the vehicle, killing Blansett. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner's Office.

Bertoniere was not injured in the crash. All drivers were wearing proper restraints and alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.