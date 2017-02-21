Sumrall man killed in LA crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sumrall man killed in LA crash

Source: RNN Source: RNN
LOUISIANA (WDAM) -

A Sumrall man died in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon east of Franklinton, Louisiana.

According to the initial on-scene investigation led by troopers, Christopher Rex Blansett, 30, was driving a long truck on Louisiana Highway 10 following a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by April Bertoniere, 36, of Bogalusa.

For reasons still under investigation, Bertoniere was traveling at slow rate of speed and was partially on the right shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane.

Blansett, headed eastbound, entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass the Explorer. Soon after, Bertoniere abruptly turned left from the shoulder to enter a private drive on the westbound side of the roadway.

Blansett applied the brakes in an attempt to avoid hitting Bertoniere, and the logs he was hauling then shifted, slid forward and pushed through the cab of the vehicle, killing Blansett. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner's Office.

Bertoniere was not injured in the crash. All drivers were wearing proper restraints and alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:31:27 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:03 GMT
    Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAMBonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

  • breaking

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:01:45 GMT
    Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNNHattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly