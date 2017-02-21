Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Keep an umbrella handy today as we expect off and on showers with highs remaining in the 60s.

The showers are expected to taper this evening and not much if any rain is expected overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Drier and warmer air returns on Thursday with highs around 80.

The weekend is looking great and a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies!

