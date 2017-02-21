Registration Deadline March 24 for EAGLE Leadership Studies Program at USM

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The EAGLE Leadership Studies Program, hosted by The Frances A. Karnes Center for Gifted Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi, will be held June 4-9 on the University’s Hattiesburg campus. The program is a one-week residential program providing opportunities for students who have completed grades six through 11 to develop and enhance their leadership skills and abilities.

Students can attend the program for a total of three summers. First year students will experience training in specific leadership skills in Leadership I. Topics covered in Leadership I include fundamentals of leadership; written and oral communication; group dynamics; problem solving; planning; personal skills; and decision making. Second year students take Leadership II, which is an intense study of the psychology of leadership, assertiveness training, and situational leadership. Third year students will focus on the legal aspects of leadership, responsibilities of various positions of leadership, developing personal power, and leadership for the future as they participate in the capstone course, Leadership III.

Students at all levels will receive support from teachers and area leaders as they develop a leadership platform focusing on the needs of their hometown, school, community, or faith-based organization. Based on their platform, students are encouraged to develop an action plan that may be implemented in the future.

Students will spend the week living on the beautiful Hattiesburg campus of Southern Miss during the program. The non-refundable cost of $675 includes tuition, room and board, recreational activities, and limited accident insurance. A limited number of scholarships is available based on demonstrated student dedication and financial need. The deadline for application is March 24. To complete your application or for additional information visit www.usm.edu/karnes-gifted; or call 601.266.5236 or 601.266.6637.

