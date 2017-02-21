High School Girls Basketball Playoff Scores - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

High School Girls Basketball Playoff Scores

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
Bassfield girls basketball defeated Clarkdale 54-45 on Monday and will play Puckett in the second round of the class 2A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM Bassfield girls basketball defeated Clarkdale 54-45 on Monday and will play Puckett in the second round of the class 2A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The MHSAA playoffs in girls basketball tipped off on Monday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

Pelahatchie (65) Richton (41)

East Marion (50) Lake (38)

Leake County (96) Lumberton (48)

Picayune (46) South Jones (52)

Puckett (51) North Forrest (28)

Sacred Heart (47) Noxapater (53)

Stringer (46) Sebastopol (33)

Tylertown (65) Raleigh (16)

West Lauderdale (60) Sumrall (43)

Heidelberg (34) West Lincoln (20)

Collins (41) Magee (46)

Bassfield (54) Clarkdale (45)

Laurel (68) Stone (54)

Northeast Jones (55) Poplarville (43)

Durant (15) Mount Olive (75)

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly