High School Girls Basketball Playoff Scores

Bassfield girls basketball defeated Clarkdale 54-45 on Monday and will play Puckett in the second round of the class 2A playoffs. Courtesy: WDAM

The MHSAA playoffs in girls basketball tipped off on Monday night. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

Pelahatchie (65) Richton (41)

East Marion (50) Lake (38)

Leake County (96) Lumberton (48)

Picayune (46) South Jones (52)

Puckett (51) North Forrest (28)

Sacred Heart (47) Noxapater (53)

Stringer (46) Sebastopol (33)

Tylertown (65) Raleigh (16)

West Lauderdale (60) Sumrall (43)

Heidelberg (34) West Lincoln (20)

Collins (41) Magee (46)

Bassfield (54) Clarkdale (45)

Laurel (68) Stone (54)

Northeast Jones (55) Poplarville (43)

Durant (15) Mount Olive (75)

