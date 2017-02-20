Hattiesburg public school district makes up day lost after tornado

Students in the Hattiesburg Public School District attended school on President’s day Monday. This is because of the January 21st tornado that forced students to miss a day of school. A

“We decided not to have students come to school the Monday after the tornado. We in turn asked the board and they approved for us to use today as a make-up day for the day that we missed” said HPSD public relations coordinator Jas N Smith.

The district planned to use Monday as a “professional development” day for the teachers.

“We build in days, professional development days where teachers come to school but students stay at home. It allows our teachers to take some time and share ideas between staff” said Smith.

“Since the tornado came up so close to a professional development day, we were able to let the students stay home the Monday after the storm, and have our teachers come in. That allowed us to turn this into a regular school day” Smith added.

Smith said this is not the first time the school district has had to make up days, but this time it seemed different.

“The tornados that came through a couple of years ago had a huge impact on our school year, and of course with hurricane Katrina we had to make-up days and extend the length of the school day in order to finish out the year” said Smith.

Unlike those previous events, the school district only missed one day. Smith gave credit to the district and the school board for the quick turnaround.

