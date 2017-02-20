Laurel man charged with burglary, possession

A Laurel man was charged with burglary and possession Saturday after officers interrupted a burglary.

Laurel police officers searched a location on Old Amy Road after receiving a call of a burglary in progress. They located and arrested Henry R. Jones, 33 at the scene.

Jones faces one count of burglary and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Jones made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

