Laurel K-9 nabs robbery suspect

Saturday Laurel police officers were dispatched to Northside Package store in reference to a robbery.

According to police, suspect Harold Hadley Jr., 52, was seen fleeing the scene.

A short foot pursuit ensued, and Hadley was taken into custody by K-9 Ringo and his partner Officer John Stringer.

Hadley faces one count of robbery. He made his initial appearance in court Monday.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

